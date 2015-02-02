JOHANNESBURG Feb 2 Standard Bank said
on Monday it sold a stake of its London business at $75 million
less than what had been previously agreed, sending its shares
lower.
Africa's largest lender by assets had previously agreed to
sell 60 percent of its London-based Standard Bank Plc global
markets business for about $765 million to the Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China.
At 0830GMT, its shares were down 1.4 percent at 152.39 rand.
The stock had dropped to as much as 151.50 rand earlier.
Last year, Standard Bank took an $80 million hit from its
exposure to the alleged multi-pledging of metals in Qingdao,
China. The lender said in a statement on Monday it retains the
right to any recoveries from that exposure.
The lender also flagged its full-year earnings could range
between a 5 percent increase or drop.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by James Macharia)