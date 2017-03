JOHANNESBURG May 30 South Africa's Standard Bank said on Thursday net interest income after impairments for the first four months of the year has shown "pleasing growth" over the same period in 2012.

The bank, which is 20 percent owned by China's ICBC , said while fees and commissions have recorded positive growth, costs continue to be affected by the continued weakness in the rand. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; editing by David Dolan)