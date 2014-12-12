JOHANNESBURG Dec 12 South Africa's government
is under increasing pressure to sell stakes in state companies
and free up funds for struggling entities such as power utility
Eskom.
Below are some of the firms in which it could look to trim
its holding.
TRANSNET
The wholly state-owned ports and rails group is the largest
part of the country's freight logistics chain, managing almost
all of South Africa's coal shipments and exports.
It is three years into a seven-year, 312.2 billion rand
($27 billion) investment programme, a third of which will be
funded from the markets, with the bulk raised from the company's
operations.
SOUTH AFRICAN AIRWAYS
Formed in 1934, South African Airways (SAA) is one of the
world's longest-established airlines, but has fallen on hard
times in recent years, with five chief executives exiting the
company in quick succession.
The government has already spent about 10 billion rand
bailing out the company, and said in October it would consider a
strategic partner for it.
The airline has embarked on a comprehensive restructuring
plan to bring it back into profitability following heavy losses
in recent years.
ESKOM
The power utility is the world's eleventh-largest in terms
of generating electricity capacity, but has struggled to meet
demand, with the national grid under renewed stress after coming
close to collapse in 2008.
The company is scrambling to finish new power plants,
including Medupi and Kusile, massive coal-fired outfits with a
combined capacity of about 9,500 megawatts, but construction has
been hit by constant delays due to financial woes and strikes.
Eskom generates, transports and distributes approximately 95
percent of South Africa's electricity, making up 60 percent of
the total electricity consumed on the African continent.
The company owns and operates a number of coal-fired,
gas-fired, hydro and pumped storage power stations, as well as
one nuclear power station, and sells power directly to some
6,000 industrial, 18,000 commercial, 70,000 agricultural and 3
million residential customers.
TELKOM
The government and its investment managing group the Public
Investment Corporation (PIC) jointly own over 51 percent of the
telecommunications company, whose core business is providing
fixed and mobile phone lines and data.
The company has been on a drive to cut costs and boost
earnings as demand for fixed-line services falls due to stiff
competition from mobile operators, and in November laid off over
400 managers after months of wrangling with unions over its
restructuring plans.
VODACOM
The government, and the PIC jointly have slightly over 17
percent in the local unit of Vodafone Plc.
Vodacom has the highest number of users in South Africa, and
also offers services across five African countries including
Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Mozambique.
DENEL
Denel is the largest manufacturer of defence equipment in
South Africa, specialising in aerospace and land defence.
