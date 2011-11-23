JOHANNESBURG Nov 23 South Africa may
re-enter the steel production industry through the establishment
of a state-owned company or a partnership with the private
sector, the Business Report newspaper said on Wednesday.
The paper quoted Public Enterprises Minister Malusi Gigaba
as saying South Africa's decision to sell Iscor, the state steel
company which split into what is now ArcelorMittal South Africa
and Kumba Iron Ore, was ill planned.
"One mistake South Africa made was to sell Iscor," the paper
quoted him as saying.
Gigaba was also quoted as saying the state needed to take a
"leading role" in driving development but its re-entery into the
steel sector could be in partnership with private industry.
The paper said the minister expressed concern about the
price of steel as South Africa aims to beef up its railway
network and rolling stock.
Africa's largest economy, a top global exporter of iron ore,
is aiming to lower the domestic steel prices which it sees as
vital to new industries and job creation.
