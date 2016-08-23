CAPE TOWN Aug 23 ArcelorMittal's South
African business and the country's government have agreed a new
pricing model aimed at bolstering the domestic steel sector and
reviving the economy.
The company was fined a record 1.5 billion rand ($111
million) on Monday for setting prices at the level consumers
would have to pay for imported steel, but Trade and Industry
Minister Rob Davies told parliament on Tuesday that it had
agreed on a mechanism that would provide transparent pricing
based on domestic prices in a number of other
countries.
The government of Africa's most industrialised country
formed a team six years ago to find ways to lower domestic steel
prices after consumers complained that the European group's
South African subsidiary was charging high prices.
"This has been the concern that we've had for a long time,
that the price of domestically produced steel has been supplied
in the market on the basis of what the import parity price would
be," Davies said.
The local price for flat steel products will now be
calculated through a formula using the weighted average of
domestic prices in countries such as Germany, the United States
and Japan, but excluding China and Russia, Davies said.
In future, when ArcelorMittal South Africa changes its flat
steel prices, it will have to use a transparent mechanism based
on the forecast basket prices of fabricated metal products,
machinery and equipment, as well as vehicle and other transport
equipment, Davies added.
"The basket aims to provide a fair price during boom and
bust periods," he said.
ArcelorMittal South Africa officials were not available to
comment.
South Africa, which has the only primary steel mill in
sub-Saharan Africa, imposed a 10 percent import tariff last year
to protect an industry hurt by cheaper Chinese imports.
($1 = 13.4800 rand)
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia and
David Goodman)