By Tom Miles and TJ Strydom
GENEVA/JOHANNESBURG, April 4 South Africa is
considering imposing emergency tariffs on some iron and steel
imports, it said in a filing to the World Trade Organization
published on Monday.
South Africa's steel industry body requested the temporary
trade barrier because a surge in import volumes had caused the
industry "serious injury" in the form of lower sales, output,
market share and capacity utilisation, the filing said.
It blamed a global steel glut and measures by other
countries to protect their steelmakers, as well as new
investments by current steel importers, which meant South Africa
could expect further increases of imports, the filing said.
The analysis was based on data from ArcelorMittal South
Africa, which accounts for 70 percent of local
production of the affected goods.
South Africa's steel sector is facing catastrophe and
ArcelorMittal may have to close down if the government does not
act soon, labour union Solidarity said.
"If there are no concrete plans on the table to assist the
struggling steel industry by the end of April, the primary steel
industry in South Africa will perish," said Solidarity's steel
spokesman Marius Croucamp.
Another steelmaker, Evraz Highveld Steel and Vanadium
, shut its doors in February, shedding around 2,200 jobs
in the process.
South African trade authorities indicated earlier that they
would decide in June whether to aggressively protect steel
manufacturers, Solidarity said, but this would be much too late
according to the union.
ArcelorMittal last month said it would raise steel prices
from April as it tries to stabilise its business after heavy
losses due to competition from cheap imports.
South Africa last year slapped a 10 percent tariff on
imported steel, but the emergency tariff, which would not apply
to imports of stainless steel or silicon electrical steel, would
provide much greater protection.
