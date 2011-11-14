JOHANNESBURG Nov 14 South African stocks gained marginally on Monday, led by Kumba Iron Ore and other mining firms while industrial group Barloworld rose 2.9 percent after full-year earnings beat estimates.

Many investors continued to seek guidance from Europe and were awaiting economic growth numbers due from several European countries on Tuesday.

Kumba was the biggest blue-chip gainer, rising 2.7 percent while the Top-40 index added 0.3 percent to 28,968.93. The broader All-share index gained 0.25 percent to 32,343.89.

"A lot of the resource firms are higher," said Sasha Naryshkine, an analyst with Vestact. "Everyone will be fixated on (euro zones growth statistics) as we have been fixated on the euro zone."

France, Germany and the Netherlands were due to report GDP numbers on Tuesday as many of the world's major economies head for a slow down as a euro zone sovereign debt crisis lingers.

Kumba jumped after brokerage firm Renaissance rated it overweight, expecting the company to outperform either its sectors or the market in general.

Johannesburg-listed shares of Lonmin, the world's third-largest platinum producer, rose 1.5 percent to 137.01 rand, after the miner beat expectations with a 59 percent jump in full-year earnings.

Barloworld rose nearly 3 percent to 71.49 rand after it full-year earnings beat estimates to grow 170 percent.

Among losers, discount retailer Massmart and investment firm Reinet lost over 1 percent each after an underweight rating by Renaissance Capital.

Massmart, majority owned by U.S. retail giant Wal-Mart , shed 1.4 percent to 154.82 rand and Reinet lost 1 percent to 13.69 rand.

Preliminary data available at 1552 GMT showed 211.7 million shares were traded with 154 advancers outnumbering 114 decliners. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Marius Bosch)