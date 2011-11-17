* Investec, Tsogo Sun earnings down
* Impala Platinum says production in Q1 was lower
JOHANNESBURG Nov 17 Disappointing figures
from South African firms such as Impala Platinum and
investment bank Investec put a dampener on stock
prices, dragging the blue-chip top-40 index nearly 1
percent lower on Thursday.
Implats the world's second-largest producer of the precious
metal, reported a 12 percent drop in gross platinum production
in the first quarter, mostly because of operational issues at
third parties, while Investec posted a 2 percent decline in
first-half earnings.
The Top-40 index closed 0.86 percent lower at
29,057.13 while the broader All-Share was 0.72 percent
weaker at 32,438.05.
Implats closed 4.7 percent lower at 180.15 rand, making it
the worst decliner among blue chips. Investec was second with a
3.3 percent drop to 45.80 rand.
"Implats dragged down resources after reporting poor
production numbers. We sold out of our platinum holdings quite a
while back, due to increasing cost pressures," said Kavita
Patel, a trader at Sasfin.
Other loses inlcuded Tsogo Sun, which fell over 3
percent to 16.05 rand. The casino and hotel group said
first-half profit dipped 4 percent due to a tax charge and
weaker demand.
"We believe the outlook for the industry remains tough due
to depressed demand and oversupply. Overall, occupancy rates
remain very high, at around 52 percent," said Patel.
SABMiller, which holds 40 percent of Tsogo stock,
was itself down 1.3 percent to 284.40 rand in Johannesburg after
narrowly missing forecasts with an 11 percent rise in six-month
earnings.
A total 151 counters ended weaker and another 106 gained.
Some 182.7 million shares were traded according to bourse
statistics at 1512GMT from 230.2 million on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)