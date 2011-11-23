* Prices at a four-week low
* Sasol, SABMiller only blue-chip gainers
JOHANNESBURG Nov 23 Johannesburg stocks
fell to their lowest close in a month on Wednesday, as weak
Chinese factory data sparked concerns about demand from the
world's second-largest economy, hitting miner Assore
and luxury good maker Richemont.
Johannesburg-traded shares of global miner BHP Billiton
were also squeezed by news that Australia's lower house
of parliament approved plans to impose a 30 percent tax on the
iron ore and coal sectors.
Manufacturing in China shrank at is sharpest pace in 32
months in November, data showed, reviving fears that a slowdown
in the country would curb demand for South African resources.
"I don't know if one piece of manufacturing data is going to
make you very, very scared but it does prove the point that
everyone is banking on the massive growth," said Nic
Norman-Smith of Lentus Asset Management.
"If it doesn't pay off, you could see a lot pain in some of
the share prices that are heavily geared to (China)."
Johannesburg's Top-40 index shed 1.4 percent, or
393.42 points, to 27,608.68, its lowest close since October 20.
The broader All-Share index was down 1.3 percent to
30,956.19.
Shares of iron ore miner Assore tumbled 3.8 percent to
200.98 rand, becoming the biggest percentage decliner on the
Top-40. The company more than doubled its full-year profit in
August, as stong demand from China drove the price of the
steel-making ingredient higher.
Johannesburg-listed shares of Swiss luxury goods maker
Richemont slid 3.1 percent to 40.57 rand.
The maker of Cartier watches and Mont Blanc pens saw its
Asia Pacific sales surge 60 percent in the first half of this
year, buoyed by robust demand from Chinese consumers.
News of an undersubscribed bond auction in Germany also
weighed on sentiment.
"It's just a lot of bad news following yesterday's weak data
and that has hit the market," said Nick Kunze, head of dealing
at BJM Private Clients, referring to a downward revision of U.S.
GDP growth on Tuesday.
Petrochemicals group Sasol was a ray of sunshine in
an otherwise grey Johannesburg Stock Exchange, rising 0.8
percent to 368 rand after flagging that its half-year profits
would rise by at least 45 percent.
It gained the most ground among blue chips. Only one other
Top-40 member, brewer SABMiller, finished in positive
territory, with a 0.45 percent rise to 276.25 rand.
Only 66 companies saw their share price rise, another 202
firms fell and 63 were unchanged. Trade was relatively busy with
210.5 million shares changing hands.
BJM's Kunze said he expected trade to slow down for the rest
of the week as U.S. markets take a break on Thursday.
"We can expect a weak close and very small volume as
tomorrow is Thanksgiving in America and most traders I imagine
will take Friday off as well," he said.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; additional reporting and
editing by David Dolan)