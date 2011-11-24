* Shares pare earlier gains

* Fears over Europe weigh

JOHANNESBURG Nov 24 South Africa stocks rose 0.9 percent on Thursday, as retailers such as Shoprite recovered from a recent sell-off, but broader gains were limited by renewed concerns about the outlook for the euro zone debt crisis.

Some shares of companies sensitive to global growth, such as miners and steelmaker ArcelorMittal South Africa, were weaker however, with traders citing concern after ratings agency Fitch downgraded Portugal's debt rating to junk status.

"There was a downgrade in Portugal. It is not the only reason, its just the continuation of what's currently going on there in Europe," said Rigardt Maartens, a portfolio manager at PSG Online Securities.

"There is also the scare of a downgrade of Italy and those other countries."

Johannesburg's Top-40 index added 0.87 percent, or 240.07 points, to 27,848.75. The broader All-Share index gained 0.79 percent to 31,201.82.

The Top-40 briefly broke through 28,000 in morning trade but failed to stay above to the key psychological level.

"There is a strike at 28,000 on the Top-40, which obviously is a big strike price for the futures guys. If it goes to 28,000, these guys might get really active on the buy side as well. It might start pushing the market a little bit firmer," said Bruno van Eck, a trader at Thebe Securities.

Retailers gained 1.6 percent lifted by short covering, traders said.

Discount retailer Shoprite was the biggest blue-chip gainer, adding over 3 percent to 122.96 rand. It was followed closely by higher-end rival Woolworths with a 2.9 percent gain to 38.60 rand.

"There is a situation in our market at the moment where we tend to be mostly short and this is what is creating a buying spike in our market," van Eck said. "There is a lot of shorts in the market at the moment."

Sasol extended gains, rising for a second straight day after the petrochemicals group said it expected first-half profits to be at least 45 percent higher.

Shares of Sasol rose 1.8 percent to 374.66 rand, adding to a slight advance on Wednesday.

Media group Avusa fell 4.5 percent after the company said its first-half earnings plunged 90 percent to 6 cents. The company's shares ended at 19.10 rand.

Investors traded over 172 million shares, according to preliminary figures at 1530 GMT, and 160 companies advanced while another 97 declined. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)