* Top-40 fails to breach 29,600 level

* Gold miners retreat after ECB meeting

* BAT surges, to be added to blue-chips

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 8 South African stocks ended flat on Thursday after bouncing off a technical resistance level and amid investor jitters ahead of a European leaders' summit aimed at limiting a further deterioration of the euro zone's debt crisis.

Johannesburg's Top-40 index finished 0.08 percent lower at 29,283.57 and the broader All-Share was flat at 32,760.17.

The blue-chip index hit a high of 29,591.02 before sharply retreating. It last broke the level convincingly on April 11.

"We keep trying to test certain levels. On the Top-40 its 29,600. We keep hitting that level and sharply bouncing of it," said Mitchell Gannaway, a trader at Thebe Stockbroking. "We've also pulled back sharply following what's going on in Europe."

The European Central Bank doused on Thursday hopes it would aggressively ramp up its bond-buying programme and allow the euro zone to lend money to the IMF so it can help fight the euro zone debt crisis.

An ensuing drop in the euro hit spot gold prices , which in turn depressed bullion miners listed in Johannesburg.

Harmony Gold, South Africa's third-largest producer of the precious metal, fell 3.7 percent to 109.77 rand, making it the biggest percentage decliner. The gold miner's index fell by nearly 1.2 percent.

Johannesburg-traded shares of British American Tobacco surged 3.4 percent to 386.00 rand after the exchange operator said on Wednesday the cigarette company would be added to the Top-40 index from Dec. 19.

Addition to a major index usually means buying by tracking funds, which have to replicate the constituent stocks.

British American Tobacco will replace ArcelorMittal South Africa, which fell 1.9 percent to 60.41 rand.

Clothing and high-end food retailer Woolworths continued its bullish run by jumping 2.5 percent to 41.04 rand.

Woolies has surged 52 percent this year, making it the best performing stock on the Top-40 index, having benefited from renewed optimism about the outlook for retailers, which were hit hard by a 2009 recession and sharp drop in consumer spending.

Trade was relatively active with over 199 million shares changing hands during the session, according to preliminary data from the Johannesburg exchange.

Advancers outnumbered decliners 151 to 133, while 62 shares were unchanged. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Ed Cropley)