* Main indices edge down 0.39 percent
* Market still uncertain
JOHANNESBURG Dec 9 South African stocks
ended a skittish week slightly lower on Friday as investors
fretting over the outcome of a key meeting in Europe to quell
the region's debt crisis sold off industrial stocks such as
platinum miner Lonmin.
Nearly all European Union leaders agreed to build a closer
fiscal union to address the region's debt problems after a
two-day summit but Britain said it could not accept the proposed
EU treaty amendments.
The outcome left financial markets uncertain whether and
when more decisive action would be taken to stem a debt crisis
that began in smaller European economies and now threatens
France and even economic powerhouse Germany.
"There has been volatility across the board locally. With
all eyes on Europe, if there is anything favourable, we might
overshoot to the top side," said Nilan Morar, head of trading at
Global Trader.
Both the Top-40 and broader All-Share
indices dipped 0.39 percent to 29,169.61 and 32,632.92
respectively.
Lonmin, which also trades in London, fell over 2
percent to 130.43 rand.
Gold miners weakened as spot prices for the precious
metal remained on track for a 2 percent decline this week.
Gold Fields, the world's fourth-largest bullion
miner, fell 1 percent to 134.27 rand.
African Bank sunk 3 percent to 34.09 rand as shares
of the unsecured lender went ex-dividend, or without the right
to their latest dividend.
Volumes fell to 204 million shares from 360 million on
Thursday. Advancers outpaced decliners by 160 to 109, according
to the preliminary data from the JSE.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Ed Cropley)