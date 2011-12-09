* Main indices edge down 0.39 percent

* Market still uncertain

JOHANNESBURG Dec 9 South African stocks ended a skittish week slightly lower on Friday as investors fretting over the outcome of a key meeting in Europe to quell the region's debt crisis sold off industrial stocks such as platinum miner Lonmin.

Nearly all European Union leaders agreed to build a closer fiscal union to address the region's debt problems after a two-day summit but Britain said it could not accept the proposed EU treaty amendments.

The outcome left financial markets uncertain whether and when more decisive action would be taken to stem a debt crisis that began in smaller European economies and now threatens France and even economic powerhouse Germany.

"There has been volatility across the board locally. With all eyes on Europe, if there is anything favourable, we might overshoot to the top side," said Nilan Morar, head of trading at Global Trader.

Both the Top-40 and broader All-Share indices dipped 0.39 percent to 29,169.61 and 32,632.92 respectively.

Lonmin, which also trades in London, fell over 2 percent to 130.43 rand.

Gold miners weakened as spot prices for the precious metal remained on track for a 2 percent decline this week.

Gold Fields, the world's fourth-largest bullion miner, fell 1 percent to 134.27 rand.

African Bank sunk 3 percent to 34.09 rand as shares of the unsecured lender went ex-dividend, or without the right to their latest dividend.

Volumes fell to 204 million shares from 360 million on Thursday. Advancers outpaced decliners by 160 to 109, according to the preliminary data from the JSE. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Ed Cropley)