JOHANNESBURG Jan 24 South African stocks took a breather after five straight record highs on Tuesday, edging down as concerns over Greece's debt deal prompted investors to cash in Standard Bank and other recent gainers.

After a flat 2011, Johannesburg's All-share index - the widest measure of South African stock performance - has gained nearly 6 percent this year, helped by renewed demand for riskier emerging markets.

But after the index posted record closing highs in the last five sessions, investors have cautioned that stocks may have risen too far too quickly.

"From a technical perspective, we we rallied to oversold levels in the recent days. All we're seeing now is a bit of healthy profit taking," said Bernhard Grobler, head of stockbroking at Investec.

"I think it would be premature to say the we have seen the bottom of the euro zone debt crisis, things can still go any which way. There's still a lot uncertainty over whether Greece would default."

The All-share gave up 0.61 percent to 33,733.46. The index hit a lifetime high of 33,949.41 in the previous session, and is currently trading at an average of 13.5 times earnings, which makes South African equities roughly as expensive as U.S. rivals.

The benchmark Top-40 index closed down 0.6 percent to 30,176.77, after briefly touching its highest since mid 2008.

News that euro zone finance ministers had turned down an offer by private creditors to restructure their Greek debt increased concerns about a potential default.

Recent gainers, such as banks, were hit by selling.

Standard Bank, the continent's biggest lender, fell 1.4 percent to 106 rand. Smaller rival Absa Group slid 1.9 percent to 147.80 rand.

Harmony Gold rose 1.2 percent to 93.50 rand after brokerage UBS raised its rating on South Africa's third-largest gold miner to "buy" from "neutral", citing recent share price weakness.

Trade was active, with 211 million share changing hands, according to preliminary exchange data. Decliners outnumbered advancers by a ratio of 2 to 1, while 70 shares were unchanged. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng and David Dolan, editing by Ed Stoddard)