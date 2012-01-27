* All-share down 0.5 pct at 33,895.02

By David Dolan

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 27 South African stocks retreated from a record high on Friday, edging down half a percent after retailers Shoprite and Woolworths declined on concerns their valuations may be stretched from a recent surge.

Shares of Investec fell nearly 1 percent after the investment bank and asset manager said it would pay about $42 million for unlisted Irish financial firm NCB.

Lower-than-expected U.S. growth data also blunted appetite for equities, especially in South Africa, where the broad All-share index on Thursday finished above 34,000 for the first time in its 17-year history.

"We are in overbought territory," said Mitchell Gannaway, a trader at Thebe Stockbroking.

"The U.S. GDP figures, slightly below expectations, ... gave people a reason to do a bit of selling."

The All-share index finished down 0.5 percent at 33,895.02. On Thursday it posted a record high of 34,079.54.

The benchmark Top-40 index declined 0.6 percent to 30,324.28. On Thursday it hit its highest since May 2008.

Shares of Shoprite Holdings fell 1.5 percent to 129.63. The discount retailer is trading at a lofty 26 times earnings, making it one of the most expensive blue chips in Johannesburg.

Upmarket rival Woolworths Holdings slid 0.8 percent to 41.89 rand. After surging 45 percent in 2011, shares of Woolworths are up nearly 8 percent so far this year.

It currently trades at just short of 20 times earnings, compared to the average of 13 times for Johannesburg.

South African retailers have surged due to strong earnings and expectations of further expansion into fast-growing Africa, but some investors believe the stocks are now too expensive.

"In the short term, the market buys themes and stories... Globally, there is huge appetite for emerging markets. What do you buy in emerging markets? Well, you buy growth," said Piet Viljoen, executive chairman and portfolio manager at asset managers RE:CM in an interview with Reuters last week.

"It seems that South African retailers have growth. You can justify that on the basis of the story, but if you look at the numbers it's hard to justify, if you look at the underlying value it's very difficult to justify."

Charts also indicate that Africa's biggest equity market may be overheated.

The All-share's 14-day RSI, or relative strength index, is hovering just below the overbought 70 mark. It is also trading near its upper Bollinger band, both potential sell signals for technical analysts who look to charts for trading signals.

Investec fell 0.8 percent to 48.60 rand. The bank has agreed to buy Irish broker and wealth manager NCB for around $42 million in cash, although it said it could issue shares to help fund the deal.

Trade was thin, with just 167 million shares changing hands according to preliminary exchange data, compared with last year's daily average of 256 million shares.

Decliners outnumbered advancers 145 to 137, while 76 shares were unchanged. (Reporting by David Dolan)