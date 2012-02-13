* Top-40 rises 1 pct to 30,530.87

* All-share up 0.93 pct to 34,207.43

JOHANNESBURG Feb 13 South African stocks rose 1 percent on Monday, led by resource firms such as diversified miner Anglo American, after Greece's parliament approved sweeping austerity measures that reassured equity markets around the world.

Global stock markets sighed in collective relief after Greek lawmakers assented to deeply unpopular austerity measures that were required before the European country can secure a second rescue package and the money it needs to meet debt repayments.

"Resources attracted buying interest after being sold off heavily on Friday. We are seeing them rebounding. We are seeing renewed buying in (the) euro which has helped underlying commodity prices," said Devin Shutte, a trader at brokerage Newstrading.

The Top-40 index gained 1 percent to 30,530.87, after last week booking its first weekly decline since the start of 2012. The broader All-share index added 0.9 percent to 34,207.43.

Markets are, however, still jittery as several issues are yet to be resolved before the shadow of a messy default lifts.

"We are not out of the woods by any means yet. Regardless of the solution that has come through, there is still a hard road ahead for that economy. I don't think there is a quick fix and the markets are grappling with that," Shutte said.

However, some local players remain bullish about the outlook.

"That's the helping hand, the bit of clarity with what's going on in Greece," said Mitchell Gannaway, a trader at Thebe Stockbroking.

"I think there will be further upside... I still think we're going to continue to push new levels."

The mining index rose 1.53 percent as Anglo American rose 2.9 percent to 342.29 rand and platinum producer Lonmin added 1.8 percent to 127.02 rand.

Absa Group tose 1.6 percent to 151.35 rand after UBS raised its price target to 174 rand and gave it a 'buy' rating. South Africa's biggest retail bank reported a 21 percent jump in full-year earnings on Friday.

Market activity was relatively slow with 158.4 million shares traded, according to preliminary bourse data. Trade in 2011 averaged 256 million shares changing hands daily.

Advancers outnumbered by a ratio of about 2 to 1 with 62 shares unchanged.

Data on Monday showed foreigners were net sellers of South African equities last week, selling a net 1.6 billion rand worth of shares. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)