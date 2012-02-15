(Refiles to remove extraneous text in fourth paragraph)

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 15 South African stocks edged lower on Wednesday, as skepticism over a quick Greek rescue package weighed on the market late in the session and dragged bullion producers such as Gold Fields lower.

Johannesburg shares were in positive territory for most of the day after China said it would keep investing in euro zone debt, but sentiment unraveled on news the region's finance ministers were not satisfied with Greece's commitment to austerity measures.

"It all depends on the soap opera of Greece at the moment," said Nick Kunze, head of dealing at BJM Private Clients.

"I'm afraid the toing and froing with what comes out of Greece and the euro zone will continue."

The benchmark Top-40 rolled back 0.15 percent to 30,395.73, while the broader All-Share shed 0.07 percent to 34,089.87.

Gold miners, which have recently not behaved typically as a safe haven in roiling markets, were down 1.75 percent.

Gold Fields, South Africa's second-biggest producer of the precious metal, lost 0.75 percent to 127 rand and smaller rival Harmony shed 0.72 percent to 97.50 rand.

Diversified miner Anglo American fell 2.9 percent to 339.90 rand after it reported a worse-than-expected drop in fourth-quarter earnings.

The compamy said its adjusted headline earnings per share for October-December fell 35 percent to 76 U.S. cents per share, from 118 cents in the previous quarter. The results were well below the average estimate of 109.4 cents in a poll of five analysts by Reuters.

Discovery Holdings rose more than 1 percent to 47.48 rand as the health insurer, South Africa's largest, said first-half earnings likely rose as much 65 percent.

Retailers fared better with Truworths and Massmart leading the pack with rises of 2 percent each to 79.50 and 178 rand respectively.

Trade picked up with 208.7 million shares changing hands, according to preliminary bourse data, but that was still below the average 256 million daily average sold last year. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)