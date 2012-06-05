* Top-40, All-Share gain over 0.1 pct
* Telkom down over 6 pct
JOHANNESBURG, June 5 South African stocks posted
modest gains on Tuesday with stronger-than-expected data on the
U.S. service sector boosting Johannesburg's beaten-down mining
sector.
Exxaro climbed over 2 percent to 193.25 rand after
the diversified miner said it would upgrade a railway line in
the Republic of Congo to transport millions of tonnes of ore
from its recently acquired Myoko project.
"The market are still concerned about the overseas situation
but it looks like we have reached levels where there is buying
interest, especially for some mining shares that have been hit
quite hard in recent times," said Afrifocus Securities portfolio
manager Ferdi Heyneke.
"We are moving further on the upside. It looks like we can
probably trend a bit higher there at the moment."
The JSE Top-40 blue-chip index was up 0.12 percent
at 29,180.76 and the broader All-share index gained
0.13 percent to 33,117.85.
Johannesburg's mining index gained over 1 percent,
its biggest intra-day gain in about a week. Platinum miners have
been hard hit by falls in the spot price for the precious metal
over the past few months.
Clover was up 2.2 percent to 13.70 rand - its
biggest intra-day gain in two months. The dairy foods maker is
acquiring a juice processor and announced on Tuesday it had
renewed an outsourcing agreement with a logistics firm.
Mobile phone operator MTN took a knock to fall by
more than 1 percent on news that South Africa's elite Hawks
police unit would be investigating it for alleged graft relating
to its purchase of an operating licence in Iran.
The telecoms giant is facing a $4.2 billion U.S. civil claim
by Turkish operator Turkcell that says MTN bribed
officials and promised weapons to Iran to bag the licence. MTN
has denied the allegations.
Africa's biggest fixed line operator Telkom
continued a skid that has seen it fall by over 12 percent since
the government said on Friday it would not allow a deal where
South Korean telecommunications giant KT Corp would
buy a 20 percent stake in the troubled firm.
The deal was seen as a lifeline for Telkom, with a
diminishing demand for fixed-line connections and fierce
competition by bigger rival mobile operators Vodacom and MTN.
Telkom fell over 6 percent to 20 rand on the day.
Advancers edged past decliners 147 to 122, while 66 shares
remained unchanged. Trade was slow, with 157 million shares
changing hands, according to the latest available data from the
exchange.
Some 162 million shares changed hands in the previous
session.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)