JOHANNESBURG, June 7 South African stocks ended firmer on Thursday as investors took solace in improved global sentiment but gold shares refused to be consoled, choosing instead to follow spot prices lower.

The JSE Top-40 blue-chip index closed up 0.91 percent at 29,947.48 and the broader All-share index gained 0.90 percent to 33,904.86.

Africa's largest gold producer AngloGold Ashanti was knocked 5 percent to 303.50 rand while Gold Fields fell 5.5 percent to 110.57 rand.

Harmony Gold Mining, South Africa's third largest producer of the precious yellow metal, closed almost 4 percent lower at 85.60 rand. Johannesburg's gold index, which has fallen nearly 14 percent this year to date, shed 4 percent.

"Much of the mark down is contributed to rand strength and gold weakness," said Global Trader's Mark Wilkes.

The rand has firmed this week over 3 percent against the U.S. dollar while spot gold was last bid at $1,588 after opening at $1,620. The combination is bad for domestic gold miners because it pushes bullion's price lower in rand terms.

Spot gold prices slid after the Federal Reserve offered few hints on the likely course of U.S. monetary policy. This boosted the dollar and offset the lift to bullion from a Chinese rate cut.

Investment banks including Investec and RMB Holdings topped the gainers on the JSE Top-40 blue-chip index. Investec jumped 4 percent to 45.25 rand while RMB Holdings added more than 3 percent to close at 34.59 rand.

Advancers outnumbered decliners 179 to 112 and 63 stocks remained unchanged.

A total of 236 million shares changed hands, according to preliminary data from the exchange, just below a 200-day moving average of about 250 million shares. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas and Tshepo Tshabalala)