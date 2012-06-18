* Top-40 rises 1.59 pct to 30,453.02

* All-share gains 1.41 pct to 34,438.76

JOHANNESBURG, June 18 South African shares rose more than 1.4 percent on Monday to hit a six-week high, led by manganese miner Assore and boosted by a weekend victory for pro-bailout parties in Greek elections.

Parties supporting a bailout saving Greece from bankruptcy won a slim parliamentary majority on Sunday, beating radical leftists who rejected austerity and bringing relief to the euro zone, which was braced for fresh financial turmoil.

Europe is a vital export for South African manufactured goods and minerals, with trouble in the region likely leading to slowing growth for Africa's largest economy.

The benchmark Top-40 index rose 1.59 percent to 30,453.02, its highest level since May 3, while the broader All-Share ended up 1.41 percent to 34,438.76.

"We saw our markets come off to a good start, with bullish buys due to the outcome of the Greek elections," said Deryck Janse Van Rensburg, portfolio manager at BoE Stockbrokers.

"But obviously the euro zone troubles still tend to weigh on the market and that caused a bit of volatility."

Assore closed up 5.57 percent at 312.50 rand, while investment bank and asset manager Investec ended 3.93 percent higher at 48.64 rand.

Janse Van Rensburg expected a positive mood to hold throughout the week.

"I anticipate a slightly choppy week, but bullish buys. This market can go and track a little bit higher back up towards the 34,500 level," he said.

Among the losers on Monday were gold miners Harmony , which was down 0.61 percent to 84.92 rand. Its bigger peer AngloGold Ashanti was down 0.14 percent to 303.08 rand, due to profit taking following recent rallies on the back of euro zone woes.

A total of 199 million shares changed hands, up from 192 million in the previous session. Advancers outpaced decliners at 175 to 95. Another 64 stocks remain unchanged. (Reporting By Tshepo Tshabalala; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)