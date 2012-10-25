* Top-40 index up 0.14 percent to 32,806.75
* All-Share up 0.12 percent to 36,995.65
JOHANNESBURG Oct 25 South African stocks edged
higher on Thursday as strike-battered mining companies such as
Impala Platinum were lifted by higher commodity prices
and signs some of the country's crippling mine stoppages may be
coming to an end.
Shares of retailers - the best performers on the index this
year - fell on concerns that recent gains may be overdone.
However, they could see some support after South Africa's
mid-term budget did not reveal any government spending cuts.
Some equity market players had been worried South Africa
would cut back grants to the poor, which have helped underpin
consumer spending.
"The minister managed to do some smooth manoeuvering by
actually keeping the expenditure numbers unchanged from the
budgeted numbers," Johann Rossouw, an economist at Vunani
Securities said about the Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan's
budget.
"That should, to some extent, appease the equity market,
limit the risk from reduced government expenditure."
The Top-40 index edged up 0.14 percent to
32,806.75. The broader All-share edged up 0.12 percent
to 36,995.65.
The Top-40 is up 15 percent this year, making it the 13th
best performer among 30 emerging market indexes, according to
Thomson Reuters data. In dollar terms, the performance hasn't
been as strong - up just 6 percent.
Troubled mining companies were among the biggest gainers,
with platinum producer Impala Platinum gaining 2.3 percent to
152.36 rand.
Shares of the company are down 11 percent this year, making
it the fifth-worst performer on the Top-40.
Bullion producer Harmony Gold - the worst performer
on the Top-40 this year with a 26 percent decline - rose 1.5
percent to 71.71 rand.
The company said on Thursday most of its 5,400 employees who
were threatened with dismissal at its Kusasalethu mine were now
back to work.
Retailers fell as investors bet prices are overheated after
a long bull run this year.
Shares of Woolworths, a retailer of clothing and
high-end food, fell nearly 2 percent. Shares of the company have
surged nearly 70 percent this year.
Trade was slow, with 135 million shares changing hands on
the JSE. Advancers outnumbered decliners 160 to 144.
