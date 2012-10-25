* Top-40 index up 0.14 percent to 32,806.75

JOHANNESBURG Oct 25 South African stocks edged higher on Thursday as strike-battered mining companies such as Impala Platinum were lifted by higher commodity prices and signs some of the country's crippling mine stoppages may be coming to an end.

Shares of retailers - the best performers on the index this year - fell on concerns that recent gains may be overdone.

However, they could see some support after South Africa's mid-term budget did not reveal any government spending cuts.

Some equity market players had been worried South Africa would cut back grants to the poor, which have helped underpin consumer spending.

"The minister managed to do some smooth manoeuvering by actually keeping the expenditure numbers unchanged from the budgeted numbers," Johann Rossouw, an economist at Vunani Securities said about the Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan's budget.

"That should, to some extent, appease the equity market, limit the risk from reduced government expenditure."

The Top-40 index edged up 0.14 percent to 32,806.75. The broader All-share edged up 0.12 percent to 36,995.65.

The Top-40 is up 15 percent this year, making it the 13th best performer among 30 emerging market indexes, according to Thomson Reuters data. In dollar terms, the performance hasn't been as strong - up just 6 percent.

Troubled mining companies were among the biggest gainers, with platinum producer Impala Platinum gaining 2.3 percent to 152.36 rand.

Shares of the company are down 11 percent this year, making it the fifth-worst performer on the Top-40.

Bullion producer Harmony Gold - the worst performer on the Top-40 this year with a 26 percent decline - rose 1.5 percent to 71.71 rand.

The company said on Thursday most of its 5,400 employees who were threatened with dismissal at its Kusasalethu mine were now back to work.

Retailers fell as investors bet prices are overheated after a long bull run this year.

Shares of Woolworths, a retailer of clothing and high-end food, fell nearly 2 percent. Shares of the company have surged nearly 70 percent this year.

Trade was slow, with 135 million shares changing hands on the JSE. Advancers outnumbered decliners 160 to 144. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)