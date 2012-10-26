* Top-40 index down 0.3 percent to 32,719.10

* All-Share index off 0.34 percent to 36,871.71

JOHANNESBURG Oct 26 South African stocks ended a see-saw session slightly lower on Friday, tracking similar performances in major overseas markets as poor corporate results overshadowed a better-than-expected expansion in the U.S. economy.

But mining heavyweight Anglo American helped keep the downside momentum in check, surging more than 2 percent after its chief executive stepped down following a spate of wildcat strikes in the South African gold and platinum sectors.

"Most of the weaknesses came from disappointing corporate results from the U.S. last night but we were sheltered to some extent from the sell-off we saw in other markets by strong gains in Anglo American," said Henre Herselman, a trader at BoE Stockbrokers.

Investor sentiment also got a boost from data showing a better-than-expected expansion in the U.S. economy, but not enough to help the domestic indices end the week with gains.

The benchmark JSE Top-40 index slipped 0.3 percent to 32,719.10 and the broader All-share index pulled back 0.34 percent to 36,871.71.

Anglo American, the fourth-largest stock on the bourse, jumped 2.55 percent to 268.67 rand after its chief executive, Cynthia Carroll, stepped down after more than five years in the job.

"Institutional pressure has been building for some time to replace Cynthia, so the news will be welcomed," one of Anglo's 15 largest shareholders, who declined to be named, said.

On the downside, major retailers -- the top performers on the index so far this year -- fell for the second consecutive day on concerns that their gains may be overdone.

Mr Price surrendered 1.6 percent at 129.92 rand despite the no-frills clothes and household goods retailer saying first-half profit likely rose as much as 35 percent.

Rival Truworths retreated 1.36 percent to 97.16 rand. Both stocks have surged between 30 and 60 percent so far this year, far outpacing a 15 percent on the benchmark index.

Mediclinic International added 1.03 percent to 45 rand after the private hospital group said first-half profit likely surged as much as 90 percent.

Trade was slow, with 119 million shares changing hands on the JSE. Decliners outnumbered advancers 187 to 98. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)