* Lonmin shares jump 7 pct
* Top-40 rises 0.4 pct
By Tshepo Tshabalala
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 30 South African stocks rose
on Tuesday in trade diminished by a massive U.S. storm that shut
Wall Street while prices of platinum mining firms were buoyed by
a smaller-than-expected cash call from Lonmin .
Johannesburg-traded shares in the company rose over 7
percent despite Lonmin's $800 million rights issue. The platinum
producer found itself in a cash crunch due to a wildcat strike
that started in August and paralysed its South Africa
production.
Investors had been nervous the mining company would have
required as much as $1.5 billion - about equal to its market
value.
"It's a positive and the whole platinum sector has come into
favour today," said Greg Davies, a trader at Cratos Capital.
The Top-40 index added 0.38 percent to 33,003.14
and the wider All-Share index rose 0.42 percent to
37,147.02.
The index for platinum miners gained 2.4 percent on
the back on Lonmin.
Impala Platinum closed 2.5 percent higher at 156.20
rand. Even Aquarius Platinum, which announced a loss
for the first quarter, gained over 1 percent to 5.32 rand.
Anglo American Platinum, whose miners in South
Africa are still on strike, was 0.66 percent stronger at 404
rand. Police on Tuesday used rubber bullets and water cannons to
disperse protesting workers.
Months of labour unrest have cost Africa's biggest economy
more than $1 billion since the start of the year, according to
the Treasury.
Merafe Resources was among the losers with its
shares falling nearly 3 percent to 70 cents as the ferrochrome
producer announced Ditabe Chocho as its new chief financial
officer.
Trade was subdued with only 138 million shares trading
hands.