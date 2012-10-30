* Lonmin shares jump 7 pct

* Top-40 rises 0.4 pct

By Tshepo Tshabalala

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 30 South African stocks rose on Tuesday in trade diminished by a massive U.S. storm that shut Wall Street while prices of platinum mining firms were buoyed by a smaller-than-expected cash call from Lonmin .

Johannesburg-traded shares in the company rose over 7 percent despite Lonmin's $800 million rights issue. The platinum producer found itself in a cash crunch due to a wildcat strike that started in August and paralysed its South Africa production.

Investors had been nervous the mining company would have required as much as $1.5 billion - about equal to its market value.

"It's a positive and the whole platinum sector has come into favour today," said Greg Davies, a trader at Cratos Capital.

The Top-40 index added 0.38 percent to 33,003.14 and the wider All-Share index rose 0.42 percent to 37,147.02.

The index for platinum miners gained 2.4 percent on the back on Lonmin.

Impala Platinum closed 2.5 percent higher at 156.20 rand. Even Aquarius Platinum, which announced a loss for the first quarter, gained over 1 percent to 5.32 rand.

Anglo American Platinum, whose miners in South Africa are still on strike, was 0.66 percent stronger at 404 rand. Police on Tuesday used rubber bullets and water cannons to disperse protesting workers.

Months of labour unrest have cost Africa's biggest economy more than $1 billion since the start of the year, according to the Treasury.

Merafe Resources was among the losers with its shares falling nearly 3 percent to 70 cents as the ferrochrome producer announced Ditabe Chocho as its new chief financial officer.

Trade was subdued with only 138 million shares trading hands.