JOHANNESBURG, June 6 South African stocks fell to a three-week low on Thursday, extending falls in line with global share prices as investors remain on edge over the U.S. Federal Reserve's next move on bond buying.

Retailers such as Woolworths haemorrhaged value after a sterling first quarter by the whole sector. The high-end clothing and food seller lost 4.5 percent to 67.11 rand.

Retail sales have been slowing down as banks tighten unsecured loans to overextended South Africans. The uncollateralised loans have helped prop Africa's biggest economy, which is struggling to keep growing as its key European export market shrinks.

Johannesburg's general retailers index is at levels last seen in October. It is down more than 15 percent so far this year, after adding 45 percent in 2012.

The Top-40 index shaved 1.2 percent to 35,869.25, its lowest in three weeks. The All-share index ended down 1.1 percent to 40,341.24.

All eyes now turn to Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report, which could determine when the Federal Reserve begins tapering its bond-buying.

Strong numbers will be a sign of economic recovery and could add to speculation the Fed may begin reducing its stimulus before the end of the year, putting pressure on riskier assets.

"I don't expect the numbers to be great, they'll probably be in line or marginally worse," said Brandon Sacks, a sales trader at equity research firm and trading house Avior.

"The market will just pretty much stay flat. We'll continue to see a little of a pull back and a correction over the next quarter."

Platinum producer Lonmin shrugged off a new strike threat, to gain 4 percent to 44.85 rand. A slightly firmer platinum price helped.

"It can't really get any worse. A lot of people believe Lonmin has hit the bottom and this gives a bit of a buying opportunity," Sacks said.

Shares of budget airline Comair, which also operates British Airways flights in South Africa, ended more than 3 percent higher after it said full-year profit likely rose more than 20 percent thanks to cost-cuts, better ticket pricing and new fuel-saving planes.

Trade was brisk with over 288 million shares changing ownership and 197 decliners and 105 advancing. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Ed Stoddard)