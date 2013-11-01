* JSE looks pricey by emerging mkt standards
* Main indices just shy of life highs
JOHANNESBURG Nov 1 South African stocks rose
modestly on Friday after scaling record highs earlier in the
session but next week gains may be capped by concerns about
valuation.
Swiss luxury firm Richemont was among the top
blue-chip advancers of the day, rising 1.40 percent to 103.51
rand.
Private banking group Vontobel upgraded its rating on the
maker of Cartier watches to "buy" from "hold", saying it was
well positioned to benefit from expected growth in the market
for high-end jewelry .
The market has had a record run this year, hitting new peaks
on a regular basis, but some analysts have warned the
fundamentals do not support such a performance. Charts are also
not favourable at the moment.
The 14-day RSI - a momentum indicator followed by some
technical analysts - for both indices are very close to
overbought territory.
"Other momentum indicators are also slowing," said analyst
George Glynos at financial consultancy ETM, speaking about the
Top-40.
"This move looks like it is running out of steam and
resistance over 40,840 looks strong," he said.
The Top-40 index ended 0.17 percent higher at 40,729.18
after earlier hitting a life high. The wider All-share index
added 0.1 percent to 45,561.08 after falling just short
of a record peak.
The Top-40 index is trading at 19.8 times earnings,
according to Thomson Reuters data. Measured by its
price-to-earnings ratio, Johannesburg is now the most expensive
among 30 emerging stock markets tracked by Thomson Reuters.
Other movers included African Bank Investments,
which swung wildly, losing 8 percent at one point and then
gaining over 4 percent before ending flat.
The mass-market lender offered its shareholders a hefty 38.7
percent discount to take part in a 5.5 billion rand ($550
million) share issue to repair its balance sheet under pressure
from rising bad loans.
Decliners pipped advancers 152 to 151 with 60 shares
unchanged, according to preliminary bourse data. Around 145
million shares changed hands.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by David Dolan)