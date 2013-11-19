JOHANNESBURG Nov 19 South African shares lost ground on Tuesday as investors took profits following a recent rally, while a slightly stronger rand also put pressure on mining and dual-listed stocks.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti and Amplats were among the biggest fallers, shedding 4.08 percent and 2.94 percent respectively to close at 149.45 rand and 412 rand.

Mining stocks and manufacturing shares could come under more pressure on Wednesday after electricity utility Eskom declared a power 'emergency' after the market closed, and said it was reducing supplies to key industrial customers.

The spot price of platinum rose 1 percent, although top world producers Anglo American Platinum and Impala Platinum said it was too early to tell what the impact would be on their production.

A fall in world shares on Tuesday also filtered through to the South African market.

Global stocks were lower as equity investors questioned the sustainability of the recent stock rally after the Paris-based OECD think-tank cut its 2014 forecast for global economic growth.

South Africa's benchmark Top-40 index dropped 0.63 percent to 40,337.43. The broader AllShare declined 0.64 percent to 45,138.13.

"The local bourse had moved into very aggressive overbought territory around a week-and-a-half ago so you're probably seeing pretty pronounced profit-taking on the back of that," said Nedbank Capital strategist Mohammed Yaseen Nalla.

"The slightly stronger rand against the dollar certainly would be quite a drag on the resource sector specifically and similarly with any of the other dual listed stocks."

The rand firmed during the session to a high of 10.0850, up 0.6 percent from the previous day's close, but had retreated to 10.1725 by 1551 GMT.

Gainers included Tiger Brands whose shares were up 2.2 percent to 310 rand ahead of annual results on Wednesday. (Reporting by Tosin Sulaiman; Editing by Ed Cropley)