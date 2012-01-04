* Top-40 adds 0.35 pct, closes below 29,400

* Iran's woes drag MTN shares

By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 4 South Africa's Top-40 index of blue chips failed to break a key technical resistance level on Wednesday despite investor interest in gold producers such as Harmony Gold and AngloGold Ashanti .

The spot gold was last up 0.6 percent on the day at $1,611.24 an ounce, lifting world no. 3 gold miner AngloGold 2.8 percent to 360.22 rand and smaller rival Harmony 3 percent to 99.52 rand.

"It's mainly a resource story at the moment," said Desmond Reilly, portfolio manager at PSG Konsult. "The gold prices are still sitting around the $1,600 mark. It has picked up nicely from last week."

The benchmark blue-chip index ended 0.35 percent higher at 29,366.92, after a nearly 3 percent jump on Tuesday. For most of the session, the index was above 29,400 - a level it has now pierced several times since October, but failed each time to stay above.

The broader All-share index gained 0.4 percent to 32,899.68.

A convincing run above 29,400 or 29,500 could open up the Top-40 for further gains.

"From February to May it tried to sustain levels above 29,500 and wasn't able to. If it broke above there it would be a bullish signal but if not it could get a short-term retreat to 29,000 with support at 28,500," said George Glynos, managing director at financial consultancy ETM.

On the losing end was Africa's biggest telecoms company MTN , which declined 3 percent to 139.61 rand as rattled investors worried that the economic impact of U.S. sanctions on Iran could have a negative effect on the firm's business there.

The $33.8 billion company is a major player in Iran, where it has over 32 million subscribers and makes nearly 10 percent of its revenue.

"I would think it has to do with the investment in Iran and the possibility of U.S. sanctions on companies that invest in Iran. I think that's the problem," says Lindsay Roots, a Cape Town-based investment analyst at BoE Stockbrokers.

Total volumes traded in Johannesburg were 133.5 million according to preliminary data at 1416 GMT, from 137.5 million on Tuesday. (Additional reporting and editing by Ed Stoddard)