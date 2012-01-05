* Top-40 slips 1 percent
* Gold miners down as bullion prices fall
JOHANNESBURG Jan 5 South African stocks
closed lower on Thursday for the first time in four days, with
the Top-40 index falling more than 1 percent, dragged
down by blue-chip telecoms firm MTN and gold miners.
MTN, Africa's biggest mobile operator, plunged 5.4 percent
to 132.06 rand, extending losses to 8 percent this year, amid
fears that U.S. and European sanctions will hit the economy of
Iran, one of its key non-African markets.
An announcement that it would spend $1 billion in 2012 in
Nigeria, its biggest market, and the licensing of a rival
operator in Cameroon also dampened sentiment towards the stock,
said Bruno van Eck, a trader at Thebe Stockbroking.
"It is one of the biggest stocks on the market, so it is
obviously pushing the market into negative territory," he said.
Valued at $32.5 billion, MTN is the fourth-largest company
on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
The bourse's benchmark index edged 1.05 percent lower to
29,058.39, while the broader All-share index fell 0.91
percent to 32,599.06.
Spot gold's fall from a high of $1,625.36 to as low as
$1,596.24 on the day also made miners such as Harmony
and Gold Fields less desirable.
"The gold price has slipped below $1,600. So definitely
we've seen some negativity coming in on metal prices. Platinum
prices are stepping down and copper prices have taken a hit,"
van Eck said.
Spot platinum was down 0.6 percent by 1513 GMT
leading to a 1.8 percent fall for the industrial metal producer
Lonmin.
Harmony, South Africa's third-largest producer of gold, fell
3.2 percent to 96.37 rand while second-placed producer Gold
Fields slid 2.7 percent to 125.50 rand.
The blue-chip index failed to break above the 29,400 level
on Wednesday, the latest in several attempts at the
psychologically important level since October.
Analysts expect it to make a short-term retreat to 29,000
with support at 28,500.
Shares traded totaled 140 million, according to preliminary
exchange data, from 156 million in the previous session.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Ed Cropley)