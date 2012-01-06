* Top-40 gains 0.52 percent

* MTN, gold miners recover from heavy selling

JOHANNESBURG Jan 6 South African shares ticked higher on Friday as battered down stocks such as telecom MTN Group and safe-haven gold miners recovered ground.

Johannesburg's bourse also received a boost from the positive sentiment generated by better-than-expected U.S. job data that underpinned hopes that the world's biggest economy is firmly on the recovery path.

"Some of the shares were oversold yesterday and we saw them rallying earlier this morning," said Velele Nkosi, a dealer with BJM Securities.

"There are still lingering concerns over European debt that is why there was a bit of dampener yesterday."

The Top-40 index recouped 0.52 percent to 29,209.60, after a 1 percent drop in the previous session that was its first decline of 2012.

In its first week of trading for the year, the index rose 2.6 percent after booking a 0.6 percent decline in 2011.

The broader All-Share index rose 0.46 percent to 32,749.57.

U.S. employment data helped to boost Johannesburg-listed stocks after the jobless rate booked a surprise fall to 8.5 percent, its lowest since February 2009.

Stocks that were the worst decliners in Thursday's trade, such as MTN, staged the biggest rebounds.

MTN, Johannesburg's fourth-largest company by value, recouped some recent losses to close up over 3 percent at 136.25 rand after falling more than 8 percent in the last four sessions.

Shares of Africa's largest telcom plunged to 136.02 rand on Thursday, or to a price earnings ratio of 15.6 times that was last seen in late October, on concerns over the impact of Western sanctions' on the economy Iran, a key market for MTN.

Bullion producers Gold Fields and Harmony also recovered as risk aversion started to creep back into markets. Spot gold rose as much as 1,631.06 per ounce in Friday's trade.

Gold Fields, South Africa's second-biggest miner of the precious metal, gained 2.8 percent to 129 rand while smaller rival Harmony added 2.5 percent to 98.75 rand.

Traded volume was thin with 118.6 million shares changing hands, according to preliminary exchange data, from 173 million on Thursday. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)