JOHANNESBURG, Jan 9 South African shares ended a choppy, thin session a touch higher on Monday, helping the benchmark index notch up its second straight day of gains but it continues to look vulnerable to risk aversion due to debt problems in the euro zone.

Retailers topped the advancers' list, with Richemont posting its second positive session after the luxury goods group announced the opening of its largest Montblanc store in China, a fast-growing luxury goods market.

The bourse was also bolstered by views that China could cut its bank reserve requirements but traders said the underlying mood was bearish due to scepticism about the ability of European policymakers to resolve the region's debt crisis.

The benchmark JSE Top-40 blue-chip index ended up 0.08 percent higher at 29,231.92 and the broader All-share index gained by the same margin to 32,774.83.

"There are views that China could cut its reserve requirements. Although that is positive news for the market in the short term, it does suggest that growth could be slowing," said Betzy Yang, a trader at Legae Securities.

Among equity movers, Richemont was the top percentage gainer on the benchmark index, rising 1.98 percent to 42.83 rand. Clothing retailer Truworths added 1.7 percent to 79 rand and food and clothing merchant Woolworths was 1.9 higher at 40.70 rand.

On the downside, Tiger Brands lost 1.97 percent to 249 rand as a deadline passed for investors to receive their next dividend payout.

Miners also slipped as commodity prices faltered, with Exxaro down 1.98 percent at 173 rand and Lonmin off 1.77 percent at 123.08 rand.

Copper edged down as markets feared a solution to Europe's debt crisis remains out of reach, suggesting demand prospects for metals are dim even amid signs of improved economic growth in the United States.

Traded volume was thin, with 131 million shares changing hands, according to preliminary exchange data, well below the 200-day moving average of around 250 million shares. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Cropley)