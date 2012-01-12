JOHANNESBURG Jan 12 South African banks such as fourth-largest lender Nedbank followed their European counterparts to close higher after a successful Spanish bond auction generated market optimism and buoyed stocks on Thursday.

Spain raised 10 billion euros earlier on Thursday, twice as much as planned at lower yields. Italy also fared well, paying less than half what it did a month ago to sell one-year bills.

"A good bond auction like that is the main reason for our market picking up initially," said Byron Lotter, a portfolio manager at Vestact Asset Management.

Johannesburg's Top-40 index gained as much as 0.94 percent but retraced its steps to close 0.54 percent higher at 29,434.13, after U.S. jobless claims came in higher than expected.

The All-share index added 0.55 percent to 33,008.52.

The JSE's banking index gained over 1.3 percent after Nedbank rose 2.4 percent to 151.10 rand.

Nedbank shares shrugged off news that bigger rival Absa was dragging it to court over $95 million in losses it incurred in single stock futures trades.

Absa added 1.8 percent, while fellow competitor First Rand closed nearly 2 percent stronger.

Construction and mining equipment leasing company Eqstra surged over 4 percent to 7.71 rand after announcing that talks to dispose its mining unit were progressing well.

Clothes and household merchandise retailer Mr Price Group touched a record high of 86.46 rand after booking a 16 percent rise in third-quarter sales. The stock closed 2.45 percent stronger at 86.30 rand.

Preliminary exchange data showed 167 million shares had been traded, but the figure is likely to rise. Another 209.3 shares were sold on Wednesday. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)