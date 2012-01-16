* All-Share index 130 points away from record high

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 16 South African stocks gained on Monday, with the All-share index hitting a record close as investors shrugged off a ratings outlook downgrade last week and focused on buying back oversold shares such as MTN .

The All-Share closed 0.84 percent higher at 33,205.01, a mere 130 points from an all-time high of 33,334.55 hit 11 months ago. The blue-chip Top-40 added over 1 percent to 29,639.19.

Its record intra-day high is 30,195.81, also hit on Feb. 14 last year.

"It does look possible that we can break up on the technical front. Generally things are looking quite positive at the moment despite the problems going on in Europe," said Ferdi Heyneke, a portfolio manager at Afrifocus Securities.

Fitch cut its outlook for Africa's largest economy to negative last week, saying it had seen limited progress on several long-standing structural issues that had caused the country to fall behind its peers.

"The market is looking past these current problems and hoping for some kind of resolve in Europe. That's what's driving things here at the moment," Heyneke said.

Stocks across the board were on an upward trajectory, led by iron ore miner Assore, which jumped 4 percent to 220 rand.

Pan-African telecoms operator MTN gained over 3 percent to 133 rand as investors moved to acquire a stock now considered oversold after a run of negative news. MTN is down over 7 percent so far this year.

Luxury goods maker and retailer Richemont rose over 2.5 percent to 44.01 rand after third-quarter sales beat forecasts to rise 24 percent.

A 13 percent rise in first-half turnover for Shoprite helped lift the grocer's shares over 2 percent to 137.99 rand.

Some 116 million shares were traded, according to preliminary exchange data, from 175 million on Friday. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Ed Cropley)