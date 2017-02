JOHANNESBURG Jan 17 South Africa's All-Share index closed at its highest level ever, boosted by platinum miners such as Impala and Anglo American.

The All-Share ended the session 0.66 percent stronger at 33,424.73, its highest close ever.

"We've had quite a big rebound in resources and South Africa is largely a resource-based emerging market and that's why it has been rebounding," said Andrew Flavell, a trader at Consilium Capital. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)