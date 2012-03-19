* Top-40 index barely changed, edges down 0.01 percent

* Amplats boosted by Deutsche Bank report

JOHANNESBURG, March 19 South African stocks ended flat on Monday, as banking stocks like Absa followed European peers down on renewed Greek jitters, while Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) jumped after Deutsche Bank said it stood to "unlock significant value."

The blue-chip Top-40 index was barely changed, edging down 0.01 percent to 30,395.53. The broader All-share index ended down 0.02 percent at 34,214.07.

"As we approach the 30,000 level for the Top-40, some tough support begins to be found but if we start breaking through 30,000 we can start talking levels close to 29,600 in the short term," said George Glynos, managing director at financial consultancy ETM.

He said this was because 30,000 was an area where the index had brushed previous lows and found support in January and February.

Amplats, the world's No. 1 platinum producer and a unit of Anglo American, led the blue-chip pack on Monday, gaining 3.20 percent to 566.72 rand.

Deutsche Bank said on Monday in a research note that Anglo American's recent announcement that it planned an "operational review" of Amplats "affords the group an opportunity to restructure and unlock significant value."

"We think Amplats can achieve the key goal of mining companies - earning more off a lower-cost asset base," it said, noting that its options included selling four deep-level mines in the Rustenburg area.

Deutsche Bank retained its "Hold" on Amplats because it said any process along these lines would likely take 24 months.

Banks fared badly as Absa, majority owned by British lender Barclays, lost 1.87 percent while rival Standard Bank. Africa's top lender by assets. shed 0.92 percent.

They were dragged down by European banking stocks, which fell after an auction to determine insurance payouts on Greek sovereign bonds showed investors fear for the country's financial future even after a debt restructuring and aid packages..

Decliners outnumbered advancers 164 to 121 with 59 unchanged. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard)