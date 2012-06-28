JOHANNESBURG, June 28 South African stocks fell on Thursday as part of a global sell-off of equities with investors turning their backs on riskier assets amid concerns there would be no immediate solution to euro zone woes.

Absa Group, majority-owned by Britain's Barclays , extended losses for a third straight session as investors remained jaded by its Tuesday profit warning.

The benchmark Top-40 index remained close on 800 point below the psychologically important 30,000 mark after closing 1.61 percent down at 29,204.66 while the broader All-Share Index dropped 1.47 percent to 33,252.55.

"The fear factor is back again and tomorrow we might be in for more downside," said Investec head of stockbroking Bernhard Grobler.

"Technically the All-Share could test the 33,000 level tomorrow. This would mean the South African stocks are back at the levels they were before at the end of May, losing all of the gains from the little rally in June," he said.

Shares of Absa closed 1.77 percent lower at 139 rand, after hitting its lowest level since November.

It has been in decline since it said on Tuesday that first-half profits were likely to fall as much as 10 percent on an increase in mortgage-related bad debts.

Media and e-commerce firm Naspers, which was among the top performers on the Top-40 on Wednesday after it released positive results, reversed its gains to close almost 5 percent lower at 438.27 rand.

The drop comes after investors digested the results and realised that heavy spending to drive organic growth will keep profit flat this year.

Also slipping but only marginally was AngloGold Ashanti which closed 0.38 percent lower at 283.10 rand. Africa's largest gold producer said it had completed the $220 million acquisition of a 50 percent stake in the Serra Grande mine in Brazil.

The company also launched a $750 million, five-year loan to its existing lending group via coordinators and bookrunners. The new revolving loan facility is an early refinancing of a $1 billion four-year deal maturing in April 2014 and could be increased during syndication, bankers said.

A total of 190 million shares changed hands, down from 196.5 million in the previous session. Decliners outpaced decliners at 176 to 96 while another 72 stocks remained unchanged. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; Editing by Ed Stoddard)