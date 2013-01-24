JOHANNESBURG Jan 24 South African stocks closed on Thursday at new peaks as world shares hovered near multi-month highs and a weaker rand currency made local shares cheaper for foreign investors.

The All-share index ended the day 1.04 percent higher day at a new peak of 40,604.59, while the benchmark Top-40 also finished at a record, climbing 1.15 percent to 36,151.00. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)