JOHANNESBURG, April 25 South African stocks ended higher on Thursday as gold mining shares such as junior producer Gold One surged on the back of a rally in bullion prices.

Gold One topped the gainers' list on the broad All-Share index, rising 17.5 percent to 2.08 rand - its biggest one-day percentage rise.

The rally in gold mining companies helped the benchmark Top-40 index gain 0.86 percent to 34,485.76. The All-Share index was up by 0.89 percent to 39,128.87. 

"Bearing in mind that our gold stocks were sold very hard last week, and if one looks at the top performers of the day, it's basically a bit of a recovery from very over-sold gold levels," said Reuben Beelders, portfolio manager at Gryphon Asset Management.

Gold climbed nearly 2 percent to its highest in 10 days on Thursday, boosted by a weaker dollar and firm prices in other commodities.

South Africa is one of the world's largest gold producers and its bourse is often influenced by spot prices for precious metals.

Major gold producer Gold Fields added nearly 9 percent to 70.14 rand, its biggest one-day gain in more than three years. Africa's top gold producer AngloGold Ashanti was nearly 3 percent higher at 177.15 rand.

Tech firm Allied Technologies tallied the bourse's biggest percentage fall for the session, extending losses for a second day after posting a 23 percent drop in full-year earnings. Its shares were down 7.8 percent to 33.10 rand.

Mobile operator Vodacom lost some gains made in the previous session, dropping over 2 percent to end at 106.15 rand. The stock jumped on Wednesday after Vodacom said full-year earnings would rise by at least 20 percent.

Trade was active, with 208 million shares changing hands according to preliminary data. A total of 205 shares advanced, 110 declined and 64 were unchanged. (Reporting by Benon Oluka and Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)