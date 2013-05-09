JOHANNESBURG May 9 South African stocks edged lower on Thursday on profit taking, while the news of a potential new offer for drugmaker Adcock Ingram pushed that stock up more than 8 percent to an all-time high.

Adcock said it had received non-binding proposals that could lead to an offer to buy all of, or a controlling stake, in the company, suggesting a possible rival bid to the $675 million offer made by conglomerate Bidvest.

The stock ended up 8.87 percent at 67.50 rand, the highest in the company's history, according to Reuters data.

"These markets have had a hell of a run and are definitely due for a break and profit taking. That's probably what we are seeing now," said Henre Herselman, a derivatives trader at Nedbank Private Wealth Stockbrokers.

The Top-40 index lost 0.41 percent to 35,679.33 while the broader All-share index ended 0.29 percent lower at 40,337.81.

Among the top losers of the day were media and e-commerce group Naspers, which led the market the previous day, and finished down 2.41 percent at 624.33 rand.

Sappi shed more than 7 percent to a six-month low and ended down 4.24 percent after the paper maker said quarterly profit had dropped by 30 percent.

Gainers on the blue-chip index were led by bullion producer Gold Fields, which ended up 2.94 percent despite a laggard spot price of gold.

"(These gold companies) have just been sold off so hard in the last while that they are due a bit of a breather and a bounce," Herselman said.

He added that talks of a potential rate cut may be the focus for investors in coming weeks ahead of a decision by the Monetary Policy Committee due on May 23.

"Several central banks have cut interest rates and that's the theme," he said. "They're not happy with growth numbers, so they're happy to provide some stimulus to revive growth, which will lead to demand for materials."

Trade was fairly active, with more than 200 million shares changing hands according to preliminary data. A total of 174 shares advanced, 132 declined, while 63 were unchanged. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Agnieszka Flak)