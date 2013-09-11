JOHANNESBURG, Sept 11 A recently ended strike
that hit automakers in South Africa resulted in production
revenue losses of 20 billion rand ($2 billion) over four weeks,
the local industry said on Wednesday.
"The aggregate production losses to date, at vehicle
manufacturing level, amounted to over 45,000 vehicles which
translated into a production revenue loss of about 20 billion
rand," National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South
Africa (NAAMSA) president Johan Van Zyl said in a statement.
The dispute over pay, which ended at the weekend, affected
more than 30,000 assembly line workers at major carmakers in
South Africa, including Toyota, Ford, General
Motors and Nissan.
NAAMSA said auto manufacturing operations would be disrupted
further by an ongoing strike in the automotive component
industry that started on Monday. The vehicle and automotive
component manufacturing sectors account for around 30 percent of
South Africa's manufacturing output.