CAPE TOWN, July 14 German car maker Mercedes Benz said on Monday supplies to its South African plant were "critical" due to a strike by engineering workers, although production was still continuing.

"Supply lines are becoming critical due to the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) strike in the engineering and metals sector," the head of Mercedes' local unit, Arno van der Merwe, said in a statement. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; editing by David Dolan)