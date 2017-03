CAPE TOWN, July 1 South Africa's Labour Court issued an order on Tuesday barring the NUMSA union from striking at power utility Eskom's plants, a spokesman for the electricity firm said.

"We went to the Labour Court today and an interdict was granted preventing NUMSA embarking on a strike at Eskom," spokesman Andrew Etzinger said.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa)