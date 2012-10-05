BRIEF-Michaelson Capital Special Finance Fund reports 5.7 pct stake in Tecogen - SEC filing
Feb 14 Michaelson Capital Special Finance Fund LP:
JOHANNESBURG Oct 5 A transport workers strike in South Africa has affected production at General Motors' manufacturing plant in the east coast city of Port Elizabeth, the company said on Friday.
"We do have a contingency plan in place which is enabling us to continue to build vehicles but not at our normal production levels," he said in a statement, adding that further disruptions were anticipated should the two-week long strike continue.
Feb 14 Michaelson Capital Special Finance Fund LP:
* Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc reports 7.3 percent passive stake in Investar Holding Corp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kQ7sj1
Feb 14 Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday its global head of equities trading, Peter Santoro, is leaving the firm.