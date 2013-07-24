(Repeats to additional subscribers, no change to text)
* Gold producers offer 5 pct wage increase
* Unions have demanded 60 pct to 100 pct
* Mediation brings industry-wide strike a step closer
By Sherilee Lakmidas and Helen Nyambura-Mwaura
JOHANNESBURG, July 24 Bruising wage negotiations
between South African goldminers and workers look to have
stalled after unions declared an official wage dispute, which
could bring more trouble for beleaguered bullion producers.
Rising worker militancy has coincided with soaring costs and
falling prices that have prompted producers such as AngloGold
Ashanti to shed a total of 14,000 jobs over the past
two years.
Wednesday's declaration by the unions means that
two-week-old salary talks, labelled as the toughest since the
end of apartheid in 1994, will now be held up by a 30-day
process of mediation that could end in an industry-wide strike.
"As far as we are concerned, negotiations have not yet
begun," said Frans Baleni, General Secretary of the National
Union of Mineworkers (NUM), one of four unions at the bargaining
table.
If wage bills rise dramatically, the gold companies could be
forced to make further job cuts - a prospect that is causing
concern in the ruling African National Congress (ANC) as it
prepares for an election in the first half of 2014.
Bullion producers are offering a wage increase of 5 percent,
up from their initial offer of 4 percent but way off the 60 to
100 percent demanded by workers.
South Africa's labour laws allow for wage disputes to be
referred to an outside mediator. If that fails, employees are
allowed to go on a legal strike.
The NUM, Solidarity and UASA, which will collectively
approach a mediator, represent 73.6 percent of the 120,000
mineworkers employed by gold producers in pay negotiations.
Solidarity, which represents skilled workers, said that the
gulf between the two sides was a sign of the "exceptionally
challenging" weeks that lie ahead.
Over the past year South African mining companies have been
shaken by wildcat strikes and violent unrest stemming from a
turf war between the National Union of Mineworkers and rival
union AMCU. The violence has left more than 50 people dead, cost
billions of rand in lost output and sparked a downgrade of South
Africa's credit rating.
Industry body the Chamber of Mines said that the gold
producers' offer for 2013 "will be a realistic one, in line with
official inflation figures". South Africa's June inflation
slowed to 5.5 percent in June.
A one-day strike in the gold industry costs producers 349
million rand ($35.7 million) in lost revenue and mineworkers 100
million rand in lost wages because of the sector's no-work,
no-pay rule.
($1 = 9.7822 South African rand)
(Editing by David Goodman)