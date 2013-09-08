South Africa's antitrust watchdog seeks fine for Unilever
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's competition watchdog recommended a fine equivalent to 10 percent of Unilever's local turnover for price fixing of edible oils and margarine, it said on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 8 South Africa's Harmony Gold has reached an agreement with striking employees and hopes that operations will return to normal this week, a spokeswoman said on Sunday.
This brings to an end the gold industry strike which started on Tuesday night. Workers at other gold majors like AngloGold Ashanti and Sibanye Gold returned to work on Friday after accepting the industry offer of an increase of between 7.5 and 8 percent. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
LONDON Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries must lower production costs to compete better with shale producers, Nigeria's oil minister said on Wednesday.
BRUSSELS The European Union should step up funding for the United Nation's migration agency to return migrants stranded in Libya to their home countries further south in Africa, the bloc's current president says.