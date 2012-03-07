* World's No. 4 gold mining company affected
* Marches in major cities
* Unions sending signal to ruling ANC
(Adds ANC reaction, para 14)
By Ed Stoddard
JOHANNESBURG, March 7 Tens of thousands of
South Africans staged a one-day national strike on Wednesday,
hitting mining production, as the biggest labour group in the
continent's largest economy flexed its muscles to remind the
ruling ANC of its political clout.
Gold Fields, the world's No. 4 producer, said its
operations had ground to a halt, with as many as 85 percent of
workers downing tools in response to the call for a strike by
the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU).
Harmony Gold, another major producer, said all
staff affiliated to the National Union of Mineworkers, South
Africa's biggest union, had stayed away. Neither company
suffered any impact to their share price.
Coal mining also took a hit, with the local unit of mining
giant Anglo American reporting a "significant" number of
strikers, although the platinum sector was largely unaffected.
The immediate targets of the strike are new road tolls
around Johannesburg, and short-term contract labour agencies
that COSATU says exploit workers and perpetuate the inequalities
of the white-minority apartheid rule that ended in 1994.
"Despite the political and social gains scored since 1994,
the working class in this country continues to reel under the
pressure of neo-liberalism and the legacy of apartheid and
colonialism," COSATU said.
However, despite its official billing, analysts said the
strike was just as much about COSATU sending a reminder of its
clout to the African National Congress (ANC), which is due to
elect a new leader at the end of the year.
As things stand now, President Jacob Zuma is the clear front
runner to be re-elected ANC leader, and on track to win a second
five-year term as president in a 2014 election.
However, Zuma cannot afford to ignore the unions - integral
players in the struggle against apartheid and wielders of
considerable grass-roots political power.
"Within the confines of ANC politics, there is clearly an
attempt to spin the march as a challenge to Jacob Zuma's
leadership and a criticism of his commitment to workers and the
poor," Cape Town-based political economist Nic Borain said.
"This kind of jostling is commonplace in the politics of the
ruling alliance," he added. "This is the left-Cosatu faction
reminding Zuma that its support is conditional."
"MODERN DAY SLAVERY"
Several thousand red-shirted COSATU supporters gathered in
the centres of Johannesburg, Cape Town and other cities under
the watchful eye of dozens of police in riot gear, backed by
mounted officers, dog units and water cannon.
However, the atmosphere was good-natured, with marchers
singing, chanting and waving placards saying "Labour broking
equals modern day slavery" and "Stop E-tolling, it's highway
robbery".
The ANC dismissed COSATU's road toll complaints as
exaggerated, while business groups criticised the strike as
political posturing that will pile more pressure on an economy
forecast to grow at a relatively feeble 2.7 percent this year.
Business groups have also defended the labour agencies at
the heart of the dispute, saying they are essential for seasonal
industries such as farming, and without them, South Africa's 24
percent unemployment rate might be even worse.
Attempts to cut labour market red tape, in particular by
making it easier to hire and fire workers, are met by fierce
union opposition but Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan tiptoed
cautiously into the fray with a newspaper editorial advocating a
shake-up.
"Given the scale of the unemployment challenge, no single
policy offers the solution," he wrote in Business Day. "There is
no panacea, no silver bullet. What is needed is a comprehensive
set of reforms that maximise job creation."
(Additional reporting by Wendell Roelf in Cape Town, and
Sherilee Lakmidas and Agnieszka Flak; Writing by Ed Cropley;
Editing by Pascal Fletcher and Andrew Heavens)