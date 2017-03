PRETORIA, June 14 Workers at an Anglo American Platinum mine in South Africa staged an underground strike on Friday in protest at the firing of several of their leaders, a union activist said.

"The workers are staying underground because they are cross that five of their leaders have been dismissed," Siphamandla Malchanya, an AMCU activist at Amplats, told Reuters.

Company officials could not be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Writing by Ed Cropley)