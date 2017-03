(Refiles to fix formatting, no changes to text)

JOHANNESBURG, March 26 South Africa's government mediator said it will meet with the striking Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) on Wednesday to restart talks aimed at ending a strike now entering its tenth week.

The Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) also said in a statement it would meet separately with companies Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum and Lonmin this week. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; editing by David Dolan)