PRETORIA, June 10 South Africa's mining minister said on Tuesday he hoped pulling out of wage negotiations would "put pressure" on the platinum producers and the AMCU union to resolve a strike that threatens to pull Africa's most advanced economy into recession.

Ngoako Ramatlhodi pulled out of his role as mediator in the strike talks on Monday, leaving the negotiations in deadlock. However, he said on Tuesday both parties continued to negotiate in "good faith". (Reporting by Tiisetso Motseoneng; Writing by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Joe Brock)