* Impala Platinum says has nothing more to offer union

* Five month platinum strike has slowed economy

* Minister quit as mediator on Monday

* Mining firms say they are considering further options (Recasts with Impala comments, adds Solidarity union, central bank governor comments)

By Tiisetso Motsoeneng

PRETORIA, June 10 South Africa's Impala Platinum , the world's No.2 producer of the precious metal, said it had nothing more to offer to resolve a five-month strike over pay that has cut output and slowed the economy.

The strike - South Africa's longest and costliest - has halted mines that normally account for 40 percent of global platinum output, contributing to a contraction in the economy in the first quarter.

Government-led talks to end the strike collapsed on Monday and mining minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi quit his role as a mediator leaving the two sides in deadlock and deepening concerns that the strike could stretch on for months more.

The strike has cost Implats, Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) and Lonmin collectively about $2 billion in lost revenue.

"We have exhausted all of our financial means (in the wage offer). We have nothing more to give in order to bridge the gap between us and AMCU," Johan Theron, a spokesman at Impala Platinum said on Tuesday.

About 70,000 AMCU members are demanding a 12,500 rand ($1,200) a month basic wage to be achieved in four years.

AMCU's demand would mean a doubling of wages, which the companies have said is unaffordable and unrealistic as the industry already battles with high production costs.

Employers are offering pay increases of up to 10 percent, which would raise the overall minimum pay package to 12,500 rand by July 2017, although this includes cash allowances for necessities such as housing.

Ramatlhodi told reporters in Pretoria on Tuesday that he had put pressure on the two sides to reach an agreement.

"We can't have indefinite negotiations," he said, adding that AMCU and officials at the world's top three platinum producers had continued to negotiate in good faith.

Solidarity union, which mainly represents skilled workers, said Ramatlhodi had helped get the two sides close to agreeing a deal before talks fell apart again.

"He brought the parties a lot closer to each other. At one stage they were 100 or 200 rand apart," Gideon du Plessis, the union's general secretary, told eNCA television on Tuesday.

Apart from Implats' comments, there have been no official details on movements, if any, by either side, but AMCU leader Joseph Mathunjwa said on Monday the union had made "many concessions".

RECESSION FEARS

With the strike spilling into the third month of the second quarter, some investors fear South Africa may go into recession.

That was unlikely this year, central bank Governor Gill Marcus said on Tuesday, but she added that would be "cold comfort" if growth numbers came in weak.

The bank foresees 2.1 percent growth this year. The platinum strike and electricity constraints are considered the main risks to that outlook.

Marcus urged compromise by both sides in the platinum strike. But she singled out mining bosses for criticism in allowing labour relations to deteriorate so badly.

"A lot of focus is on the labour side of the issue. There's significant neglect on the employer side and the role they've played in getting to this mess," she told a Johannesburg accountancy conference.

"This is hugely about employer attitudes - behaviours, pay, executive pay, the kind of issues that really do affect the interactions."

The platinum producers said in a joint statement after talks broke down on Monday that they would "review further options available to them", but gave no further details.

The companies have lost almost 22 billion rand ($2.06 billion) while employees have forfeited about 10 billion rand in wages, according to a live tally on an industry website (here) ($1 = 10.7045 South African Rand) (Writing by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Joe Brock and Susan Thomas)