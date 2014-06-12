RUSTENBURG, South Africa, June 12 The leader of
South Africa's AMCU mining union is due to meet with its members
on Thursday to update them on the progress of wage talks with
platinum producers after negotiations to end a crippling
five-month strike deadlocked this week.
A union shop steward told Reuters that Association of
Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) President Joseph
Mathunjwa would hold a meeting with thousands of striking miners
at platinum mines near Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg.
Mathunjwa said on Monday no agreement had been reached with
the world's top three platinum producers during
government-mediated talks and there is no indication that he has
changed his mind since then.
It is also unlikely that AMCU members will overrule his
decision, despite the hardship they and their families are
enduring.
About 70,000 AMCU members downed tools in January at mines
run by Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum
and Lonmin to demand that their basic wages be
more than doubled to 12,500 rand ($1,200) a month.
Several rounds of negotiations have fallen apart, the latest
on Monday when mining minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi quit as
mediator, raising fears the longest mining strike in South
Africa's history could drag on for months longer.
The companies say they are now "reviewing further options
available to them", prompting analysts to predict potentially
lengthy and risky legal battles.
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by
Ed Cropley)