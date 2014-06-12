JOHANNESBURG, June 12 South African AMCU union
leader Joseph Mathunjwa took a wage offer from the world's top
three platinum producers to striking miners on Thursday but gave
no clear recommendation on how to respond.
"It is your right to say no then say no. Say where you want
things to change," Mathunjwa told the crowd of thousands of mine
workers.
"That's why we brought it to you, this is your time, talk
and tell us which way u want us to go," he added.
Around 70,000 miners have been on strike for five months at
mines owned by Lonmin, Impala Platinum and
Anglo American Platinum, demanding higher wages.